BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Johnson County Sheriff’s vehicle

GARDNER, Kan. — One person has died after a crash involving a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash around 10:10 a.m. Sunday on a report of a crash between a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department SUV and a motorcyclist on 175th Street just east of Interstate 35.

The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle and the Sheriff’s deputy both sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Eastbound and westbound 175th Street over I-35 is currently closed and will remain closed until the investigation concludes.

Police did not give details on what led to the crash.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

FOX 4 will have more updates as information becomes available.