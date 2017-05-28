Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brunch Chicken Salad recipe

Makes 4 servings (1 cup per serving)

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked, diced

1 cup seedless red grapes, each cut in half

1 cup salted cashews

1 small Gala apple, finely diced

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup finely chopped green onions

½ to 1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lime (1 to 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to taste

In large bowl, stir together all ingredients until well mixed, adding salt and pepper to taste if desired. Serve on bread of choice or lettuce leaves.

Nutritional information per serving: 289 calories; 18g fat (2g saturated); 0 cholesterol, 161mg sodium; 25g carbohydrates; 2.8g fiber; and 6.3 g protein

Source: adapted from www.bettycrocker.com