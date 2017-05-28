Brunch Chicken Salad recipe
Makes 4 servings (1 cup per serving)
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked, diced
1 cup seedless red grapes, each cut in half
1 cup salted cashews
1 small Gala apple, finely diced
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
½ cup finely chopped green onions
½ to 1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
Juice of 1 lime (1 to 2 tablespoons)
1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
Salt and pepper to taste
In large bowl, stir together all ingredients until well mixed, adding salt and pepper to taste if desired. Serve on bread of choice or lettuce leaves.
Nutritional information per serving: 289 calories; 18g fat (2g saturated); 0 cholesterol, 161mg sodium; 25g carbohydrates; 2.8g fiber; and 6.3 g protein
Source: adapted from www.bettycrocker.com