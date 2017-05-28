House of Refuge pastor says shooting has brought congregation closer together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Pastor says a shooting at his church last Sunday actually brought his congregation closer to God, and each other.

The House of Refuge Family Worship Center now has congregation members positioned at all the doors near 109th Terrace and Hillcrest.

Pastor D’Eric Fields said Kansas City Police will also conduct more patrols in the area.

“They come by and patrol every now and then to look, make sure everything is safe, and we want to make sure our people are safe but as well as comfortable.”

Last Sunday, police say one church member, Orlando Gentry, shot church greeter, Montell Bruce. Gentry is now charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and possession of a weapon.

The bullet grazed Bruce’s head. He suffered minor injuries.

Fields discussed Gentry. “We still love him; we are praying that he gets his help and everything that he needs.”

Previous coverage: