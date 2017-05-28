Officer-involved shooting at Raytown Wal-Mart

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at a Raytown Wal-Mart.

Initial reports are that someone was shot by an officer in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 10300 E. 350 Highway around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Police have not yet given details on what led to the shooting, nor have they given the condition of the person shot.

A woman at the store told FOX 4 she heard shots and that a female officer shot a man outside of the store. The witness said a Wal-Mart employee came over intercom and told everyone to leave the store.

