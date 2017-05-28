Old fashioned cinnamon rolls recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Old Fashioned Cinnamon Rolls

2 Tablespoons of active yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

2 cups warm water (95-115 degrees)

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 eggs

8-9 cups flour, 2 of those whole wheat

Filling:

1/2 cup butter, softened

brown sugar

cinnamon

Glaze:

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

milk

Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl.

Let sit about 5 minutes to proof the yeast. (Watch for bubbles to develop, which confirms that the yeast is active and working.)

Combine the melted butter and eggs, blending well. Add to yeast mixture. Beginning with the 2 cups of whole wheat flour, begin blending flour into liquid mixture.

Add more flour, one cup at a time, to create a sticky dough. Continue until dough holds together and can be turned out onto a floured work surface without spreading out.

Begin to knead the dough, incorporating additional flour as needed, by folding one edge of dough in and pushing with heel of hand, turning dough, folding, pushing, turning, until most of flour is incorporated and dough is no longer gaumy and sticky. Dough should be able to be formed into a ball and should have a slightly stretchy consistency. Lightly oil the mixing bowl and turn dough back into it. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot (such as, the top of your stove or inside your microwave oven with the stove top light on. Let raise for about an hour, until dough has doubled in size.

Punch down dough. Turn onto a floured surface, briefly kneading it. Shape into a rectangle or tube shape. Using a rolling pin, begin stretching the dough to roll into a rectangular shape that measures about 24-30 inches in length and about 8-12 inches in width. Do not roll the dough pie crust thin; just about 1/4-1/2 inch thick. Using an offset knife, spread rolled dough with softened butter, up to the edge of the dough. Cover butter generously with brown sugar, then shake cinnamon generously over the brown sugar. Begin rolling the dough tightly along the long edge, away from you, creating a snake, until the cinnamon sugar is completely rolled into the dough. Loosely fold snake in half. Using a serrated knife, slice the snake in half and lay halves next to each other. Score the halves to create twelve notches in each half roll. Next, slice through each notch to create 24 rolls. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Place 12 rolls, cut side down on each sheet. Cover with another sheet of parchment paper and set aside to raise, approximately 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. When rolls have completed the raising process, bake for 15 minutes.

Check; if not dark enough add 2 minutes of baking time. Remove from oven and cool slightly. Rolls can also be baked in jumbo sized paper cupcake baking cups.

In a large measuring cup combine the powdered sugar, vanilla, and about 1/4 cup milk.

Thoroughly blend these ingredients with a wire whisk, beating out lumps.

Add additional milk 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed, until the glaze is the consistency of thin pancake batter. Transfer glaze from measuring bowl to a large zipper bag. Zip bag closed and gather glaze into one corner of the bag. Holding one corner of bag up, snip of a tiny corner of the bag. Gently squeeze the glaze across each roll to drizzle it over top. Drizzle as you would like.