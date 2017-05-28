Police investigate multiple violent incidents overnight across metro

Police are investigating several violent incidents that took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

KCPD Officers responded to a report of a disturbance near 22nd and Denver around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There they located a victim suffering unknown injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Investigators are still working with witnesses to determined what happened. There is no suspect information at this time.

KCMO police also responded to a reported shooting near 58th and Prospect around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A shooting victim was found on the sidewalk with no signs of life, and was pronounced dead a short time later. There is no suspect information at this time.

Olathe police responded to a 911 call from a residence near 161st Street and S. Cole Street in Olathe, Kan. around 4:12 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Police said an adult female has been taken into custody.

All incidents remain under investigation.