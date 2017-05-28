Police issue warning after two robberies at Prairie Village condos

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police call him “intimidating” and “brazen.” They’re warning residents to keep their doors locked after two robberies in the area.

Twice in eight days, police say a muscular black man, about 6 feet tall, between 20 and 30 years old, walked into two condos in a complex on 75th street and robbed the residents.

Police say he did it all without a weapon. He just pushed the residents into a room and ransacked their place. Police say he is gone in fewer than five minutes, usually taking small things that are easy to carry: purses, wallets, and cash.

Police say they are now increasing patrols in the other, roughly dozen, Prairie Village apartment complexes now.

“We don’t know whether or not he is targeting this specific area,” said Capt. Byron Roberson. “But a lot of criminals do expand their area. They may do the same type of crime and use the same type of modus.”

Roberson said the man — often wearing a blue shirt and blue pants — just walked through an unlocked front door. Roberson advises residents to keep their doors locked.

