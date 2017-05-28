Police release details in fatal motorcycle crash involving Johnson County Sheriff’s vehicle

GARDNER, Kan. — Authorities have released the identities of the Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy and the driver of a motorcycle that were involved in a crash Sunday morning. The motorcyclist did not survive.

Kansas Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash around 10:10 a.m. Sunday on a report of a crash between a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department SUV — a 2013 Chevy Tahoe — and a motorcyclist on 175th Street just east of Interstate 35.

The driver of the 1998 Yamaha motorcycle and the Sheriff’s deputy both sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The motorcyclist, identified later on Sunday as 46-year-old David Lohuis of Olathe, Kan., was transported in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The deputy, identified as 35-year-old Travis Turner, was injured but was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A crash report said the deputy’s SUV was stopped at the top of the ramp to 175th Street from northbound I-35, when he attempted to turn west onto 175th and struck Lohuis’s eastbound motorcycle, which caused Lohuis to be ejected.

Police said Lohuis was not wearing a helmet.