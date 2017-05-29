As police search for shooter, loved ones mourn loss of Kansas City man who was soon to be a dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are searching for the person who shot at a couple in what they call a possible road rage incident. The deadly shooting happened last Thursday near 104th and Holmes shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. FOX 4 spoke to family members of one of the shooting victims.

Family said a young couple was in the car that was shot at, one killed and the other grazed by a bullet. Lekeisha Birks said her niece, who is seven months pregnant, survived. She said her niece’s boyfriend was killed.

“They were truly sweethearts, where you saw one you saw two, they were completely inseparable, they were great together,” said Lakeisha Birks. “I could not have picked a better guy for her than him.”

Birks said her niece, 20-year-old Tai'ler Monroe, was excited to start a family with her boyfriend of nearly four years. She said the two talked about marriage.

“He was like a perfect kid, he loved my niece, he took great care of her,” she said. “He was going to be a great dad, I have no doubt about that.”

Police said a witness reported a blue car leaving the shooting scene but that is the only suspect information they have released. If you have any information you can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.