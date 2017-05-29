BBQ grilled salmon with jalapeño cilantro sauce

BBQ grilled salmon recipe by Q39
- 1 ea. 8 oz salmon filet
- TT Steak seasoning
- 1 oz Classic BBQ sauce
- 5 oz Jalapeño cilantro coleslaw
Season salmon with steak seasoning, Grill until medium and brush with classic sauce.
Place on a bed of slaw with veg on the side
Jalapeño Cilantro slaw
- ½ea. Red onion Julienne
- 1 ea. red onion
- 1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin
- 4 cups sliced cabbage
- 1 TBS lime
- 2 TBS salad oil
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- Steak seasoning
Mix together and let sit for 1 hour tossing every once and a while.
Mark and Abby also got to enjoy Q39's burnt end burger with spicy pickle slaw. Click here for the recipe!