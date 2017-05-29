BBQ grilled salmon with jalapeño cilantro sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BBQ grilled salmon recipe by Q39

1 ea. 8 oz salmon filet

TT Steak seasoning

1 oz Classic BBQ sauce

5 oz Jalapeño cilantro coleslaw

Season salmon with steak seasoning, Grill until medium and brush with classic sauce.

Place on a bed of slaw with veg on the side

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

½ea. Red onion Julienne

1 ea. red onion

1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin

4 cups sliced cabbage

1 TBS lime

2 TBS salad oil

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Steak seasoning

Mix together and let sit for 1 hour tossing every once and a while.

