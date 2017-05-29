BBQ grilled salmon with jalapeño cilantro sauce

BBQ grilled salmon recipe by Q39

  • 1 ea. 8 oz salmon filet
  • TT  Steak seasoning
  • 1 oz Classic BBQ sauce
  • 5 oz Jalapeño cilantro coleslaw

Season salmon with steak seasoning, Grill until medium and brush with classic sauce.

Place on a bed of slaw with veg on the side

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

  • ½ea.  Red onion Julienne
  • 1 ea. red onion
  • 1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin
  • 4 cups sliced cabbage
  • 1 TBS lime
  • 2 TBS salad oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Steak seasoning

Mix together and let sit for 1 hour tossing every once and a while.

