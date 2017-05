Burnt end burger from Q39

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burnt end burger recipe by Q39

Burger patty (1/2 chuck, 1/2 brisket)

Fresh 8 oz burger patty

Pat lightly (to prevent from being too chewy)

Cook on wood fired or gas grill to med (135 degrees)

Brisket burnt ends

Use point of brisket and slice (not cube)

2 slices for 2-3 oz)

Top cooked burger with sliced burnt ends, classic sauce and Q39 rub. Put burger on bottom half of bun and top with spicy pickle slaw.

Spicy pickle slaw

½ red onion - Julienne

1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin

4 cups sliced cabbage

½ cup sliced pickles paper thin

¼ cup pickle juice

Salt and pepper to taste

