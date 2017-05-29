Father’s response to Ariana Grande’s apology goes viral

After pop singer Ariana Grande tweeted an apology to fans following the deadly terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, a father of three young girls reached out with his thoughts, and his response has made waves across social media.

The night of the bombing, Grande tweeted out a shocked and heartbroken apology, saying simply, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Patrick Millsaps, a Georgia father of two 12-year-old and one 13-year-old girls, posted a letter on Twitter to the pop singer, which drew the attention of performers Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Grande herself.

Read Millsaps’ letter below:

AN OPEN LETTER TO ARIANA GRANDE

Dear Miss Grande,

I am the father of three daughters—ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years. On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school. I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of “Sam & Kat.”

Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.

#1. You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologize for. If some jackass had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible? If the night before your concert, a tornado hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to your concert; would you feel the need to apologize? You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel. Your text was some stinkin’ thinkin’ in that regard.

#2. In your line of work, you have so many experts who are now “strategizing” what you should do next (I used to be one of those “experts” when I managed talent. Tell them ALL to go take a power, give them the next month off, and tell then (sic) that if they call you within the next 30 days, they are fired! These “experts” don’t have a freaking clue what you are processing right now. Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it. Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!

#3. When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your… um… who daughters’ love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy would a little less crappy.

So there you go my dear, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate that there are people like you in this world. Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.

Sincerely,

Morgan, Alison & Kendall’s Daddy