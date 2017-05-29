Gunshot victim found bleeding on the sidewalk near Wabash & Linwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Monday.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk near Wabash and Linwood with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area sometime around 11:15 a.m.

Police said it's possible the victim was shot at a nearby convenience store and walked to the location before he was found. Investigators said they were alerted to the incident via Shotspotter technology, which notifies police when shots are fired in certain areas of the city.

An officer told FOX 4 the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police have the area blocked off and are conducting an investigation.