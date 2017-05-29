Jackson County Sheriff’s Department identifies man killed in shooting after struggle with off-duty deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Jackson County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man outside of the Wal-Mart in Raytown on Sunday night.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Donald Sneed III on Monday, and his family in Raytown says they seek answers about the deadly shooting.

"It's terrible. We couldn't find out any information. They haven't come to our house yet. We finally had to get information from friends that it was Donnie," Deneta Sneed told FOX 4.

She says Sneed was her step-son.

"And he has two children that are going to live without their dad now, and he was only 31 years old. I just think there is a different way to handle some things," she said.

"Get this straight, I am all for 'Blue Lives Matter,' my first cousin is a sheriff, I painted my pole blue the day they shot the cops in Texas. And I do back the police, but six-to-seven shots is overkill."

While the Jackson County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed the number of times the deputy shot, a spokesperson says Sneed was caught shoplifting, and when confronted by an off duty sheriff's deputy, the two struggled and the man tried to take her Tazer - so the deputy shot him.

"We just saw him two weeks ago, he was trying to get his life together. I understand that he was shoplifting and that is against the law but did he deserve to die?" Deneta Sneed said

Donald Sneed's mother Gayle, who lives in Florida, told FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien over the phone that the Hernando County, Florida sheriff notified her in person that the man shot and killed is her son. His father and step-mother live just five miles from the Wal-Mart in Raytown.

"Why wasn't we notified? Why wasn't we given the chance to go to the hospital and say goodbye if he was still alive? Why wasn't we given that last chance?" Deneta Sneed asked.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital. She is on paid administrative leave, which is typical in these types of situations.