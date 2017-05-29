Mission store owner surprised by raid where police confiscated CBD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- The owner of Mission business is upset after he says a police officer raided his store. Eddie Smith owns "Into The Mystic" on Johnson Drive, and said on Friday that a Mission police detective came into his store asking about a hemp product, Cannabidiol, also known as CBD.

To his surprise, the officer was there to confiscate the products.

"I am told 100 percent certainty that it is totally legal in all 50 states. He said, 'no, Kansas does not have to follow federal guidelines, they have a zero THC policy," Smith said he was told.

The Mission Police Department says it can't release any information about this case because it is an ongoing investigation.