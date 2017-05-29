Mo. state treasurer working to return hundreds of unclaimed military medals to rightful veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt suggests a way to honor fallen veterans is something the public can help do by making sure unclaimed military medals get to the right families.

Schmitt says Missouri has a billion dollars in unclaimed property, and part of that is unclaimed military medals.

"After five years, if a safe deposit box goes unclaimed or unchecked by the owner, we take possession of contents of boxes," Scmitt told FOX 2 in St. Louis.

So in the process of taking over that property, the treasurer's office come across hundreds of medals.

"We have almost 200 medals in our possession and we are working hard to get medals to their rightful owners or families," Schmitt said.

Schmitt says this is about war heroes and families of war heroes, and the medals need to find their rightful homes.

"It's really easy to do. Go to our website, which is showmemoney.com, type in name of individual, yourself, or someone you know that served and find out if they have a medal and we'll work with them and get it back to them asap," Schmitt explained.

People are checking and reclaiming their property and medals of family members and loved ones. Schmitt adds that this is an important part of his office.

"Freedom has a price and people who served, we want to make sure their honored. Particularly this weekend but during the year. This is a great way for people to acknowledge their service," Schmitt said.