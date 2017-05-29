Motorcyclist killed in collision with Johnson County sheriff’s vehicle remembered as a loving family man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A loving man: that's how family members say they'll remember a crash victim killed on a motorcycle after colliding with a Johnson County sheriff's deputy's SUV on Sunday. The crash is still being investigated, but FOX 4 was able to speak with a family member of David Lohuis, who says her uncle will be greatly missed.

"I had just gotten home and my mom had called me and let me know, but she didn`t have any details. I went to the hospital and that`s where I was notified," the victim's niece, Ashley Lohuis, said.

She says the moment her family told her that her uncle, 46-year-old David Lohuis died, her world stopped.

"Just a few years back we lost his mother, my grandmother, and that has played a pretty big role in our family. Now not having him is going to just be tough. It just feels like there is always going to be a void," she said.

Lohuis died from injuries he suffered after traffic investigators say a Johnson County sheriff's vehicle pulled out in front of his motorcycle on Sunday morning.

"Just knowing that if he had left five minutes sooner or had just did one thing differently, what if. I think the thing that hurts the most is that he should have never gone this way," Ashley said.

She added that her uncle put his family above all else.

"He was the most real person I`ve ever met. He was straight-forward, he always spoke his mind, he had a great sense of humor, and he had a lot of friends. He was the light in a lot of people`s lives," she said.

"We`ll definitely keep his memory alive. We`ll talk about him, I hope to tell my children about him one day and to teach them an example of how great of a person he was. He`ll remain in our lives. He was a wonderful person and I would pray that on Memorial Day, especially, that everyone remind the people they love how much they mean to them."

The Lohuis family is currently making funeral arrangements. The deputy involved in the crash was injured, but his condition and his status with the department have not been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.