× Multiple injuries reported in Lee’s Summit crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police investigated a crash near Little Blue and Northwest Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit on Monday night.

Police say up to six people were injured, and it’s believed four or five of them may be seriously hurt, but there were no deaths reported on Monday night.

FOX 4 will update this story with the victims’ conditions and what led up to the crash when those details are released.