Photographer displays WWI battlefields as they look today at Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Veterans and their families gathered under the Liberty Memorial this morning to honor those men and women who died in battle.

This year also marks 100 years when America entered the Great War, and an English photographer displayed photographs of what the former battlefields in Europe look like today.

As the keynote speaker, he talked about the impact America had on the war.

The Allied victory helped the U.S. become a world power and strengthened our nation's military.

And he says many immigrants from enemy countries fought and died for America to preserve the freedom we enjoy today.

"If we just remember the men because they die, well that's sad. But if you then, that doesn't give any meaning to their death, but if we talk about their achievements and what did they create then that is really something, Keynote speaker Mike Scheil said. "All veterans and active military can visit the World War I Museum today for free while everyone else can get in for half price."