Police identify homicide victim found along Trolley Track Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Investigators say Monday morning that someone using the Trolley Track Trail near 85th and Wornall found a man dead. Kansas City police identified the victim as 31-year-old Chase Hardin.

On Memorial Day evening, a crime scene technician and a Kansas City detective spent more than an hour back on the Trolley Track Trail.

Investigators took several pictures along the trail, and searched the grounds looking for any possible clues in the death of Hardin. Police say just before 8 a.m., someone using the popular trail found Hardin dead in the woods.

So far police haven't said anything about how he was killed. Katherine Halbert lives near the trail that neighbors say is typically peaceful.

"I don't think that particular area is anymore prone to crime that others, except you're isolated when you're down there," she said.

There's no doubt that many are wondering could the Hardin homicide near the Trolley Track Trail be tied in any way to the deaths of four white men recently killed on or near the Indian Creek Trail just a few blocks away.

"The trails are safe," Captain Stacey Graves said.

Cpt. Graves also says there's no connection between the five homicides.

"The other four had similarities, but at this time, we do not believe this homicide here shares those similarities," she said.

"I'd go back to the trail in the daylight, and I feel sorry for the person who lost their life," Halbert said.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the four previous homicides. Right now, Kansas City police are handling this latest case.