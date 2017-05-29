BREAKING: Police investigating body found at 85th & Woodland near Trolley Track Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are on the scene where a body was found Monday morning near the Trolley Track Trail.

A Facebook user initially contacted FOX 4 saying that her daughter is speaking to police about a body found on the trail near 85th and Woodland. She said around 7:30 a.m. a man approached her daughter saying there was a dead body on the trail and to call police. She said her daughter described the body to police. She said the body was that of a white man, but did not additional details.

Kansas City police confirmed they are investigating a body found at that location. Police did not offer further details.

FOX 4 is heading to the scene and will have more information as details emerge.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.