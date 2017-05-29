Police say shoplifting suspect grabbed officer’s taser before being shot at Raytown Wal-Mart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Police are providing more details into what led to a man being shot by an officer at a Raytown Wal-Mart Sunday night.

The Jackson County deputy is now on routine paid administrative leave after she shot a suspected shoplifter.

The officer, who was working off-duty at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 10300 E. 350 Highway, reportedly shot the suspect around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a struggle in which the suspect got a hold of her taser, police said.

The suspect was shot just outside the store, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told FOX 4 she heard six shots fired outside the store. The witness said a Wal-Mart employee came over intercom and told everyone to leave the store.

Sgt. John Payne, Jackson County Public Information Officer said the deputy was trying to stop the suspected shoplifter inside the store when "a struggle ensued, she was disarmed of her taser, and then drew her service weapon and shot the suspect."

The deputy also reportedly sustained injuries in the incident. She is at a local hospital, although the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police taped off a section of the parking lot

The suspect has not yet been identified.