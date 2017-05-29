Royals place starting pitcher Danny Duffy on disabled list with oblique strain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A stumble during Sunday's game in Cleveland has sent Royals' starting pitcher Danny Duffy to the disabled list, and it'll be weeks before he returns to a big league mound.

The Royals announced on Monday that Duffy has a grade one oblique strain, which will sideline the left-hander for six-to-eight weeks.

It's the second time in as many seasons that a freak play has cost the Royals the services of a star player. In 2016 the Royals had a double whammy when Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both went down on the same play in a game at Chicago against the White Sox when they collided.

Duffy got the start against the Indians on Sunday and had already given up three runs when he was on the mound in the 5th and ran to cover first base on a routine play when he missed the bag and lost his footing. Duffy fell and injured his right oblique muscle, which is just on the underside of his arm pit. He left the game shortly thereafter when he began to feel some discomfort.

"When he took that tumble, he didn't really feel it on the next pitch and felt it on the pitch after that, and gave up a double. After that we took him out," manager Ned Yost said.

"He felt it a little bit after the game, but it just kept getting stiffer and stiffer and woke up pretty sore this morning. Sent him out for an MRI, and it showed a grade one-plus oblique strain, so he's gonna be out a while."

Yost added that the Royals are looking at all options to replace Duffy in the starting rotation. The team opens a 10-game home stand on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

On Monday afternoon they called up left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund to start on Tuesday night.