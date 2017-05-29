Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office’s online records.

Woods had said just last week that he hoped to play professional golf again, after struggling with severe back problems.

Woods said he had fusion surgery on his back because he could no longer tolerate the pain, and that he wants to get back on the PGA Tour. Woods, 41, hasn’t won a major title since 2008.

“I haven’t felt this good in years,” he said Wednesday in an update on his website.

Woods had the fusion surgery on April — his fourth surgery on his back dating to the spring of 2014 — and said it provided “instant nerve relief.”