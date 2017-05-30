19 KC residents of all ages recognized for making their community a better place to live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some local activists were honored Tuesday morning for helping to make Kansas City a better place to live.

The South Kansas City Alliance held its second annual awards program, giving 19 awards to young and old alike.

The 300 people who attended the breakfast heard inspiring stories of giving, such as the nine-year-old girl who sells her paintings and uses the profits to help other kids, or the woman who started a neighborhood association in her garage as a way to make her community better.

It's all a way of recognizing those who give but don't always get credit.

"Sometimes when you turn on the news or reach out on Facebook or Instagram, it's all doom and gloom, so for people to be recognized for their hard work and determination and being outgoing and just helping me this world, Kansas City, a better place is an amazing thing," said Brian Williams, whose daughter received an award.

They also awarded former City Councilman John Sharp for creating this awards ceremony as a way to give back to those who give back.