24-year-old KC woman killed in crash along I-635 in Platte County over holiday weekend

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after a crash along I-635 in Platte County Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lindsay White was driving the wrong way on the when her car hit a pickup truck head on.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup went to the hospital with serious injuries — theĀ others in the pickup weren’t seriously hurt.