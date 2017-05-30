3 tips to get awesome abs and arms for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that Memorial Day is in the past, swimsuit season is officially here. Personal trainer Candice McField visited FOX 4 Tuesday with workouts for toning your arms and abs.

Tip #1 - Change 2 of your 'bad' nutritional habits

▪ Ex. Eliminate/reduce sodas

▪ Ex. Eliminate/reduce dessert

Tip #2 - Double your cardio

▪ Currently doing zero minutes → start with 20 minutes

▪ Currently doing 15 minutes → increase it to 30 minutes

Tip #3 – Increase your water intake

▪ Strive for 1 gallon / day

▪ Buy a gallon water jug and carry it with you

Tip #4 – Strength train

▪ Arms – 1 -2x/week

▪ Abs – 4x/week

▪ Abs & Arms Demonstration: