3 tips to get awesome abs and arms for summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that Memorial Day is in the past, swimsuit season is officially here. Personal trainer Candice McField visited FOX 4 Tuesday with workouts for toning your arms and abs.
Tip #1 - Change 2 of your 'bad' nutritional habits
▪ Ex. Eliminate/reduce sodas
▪ Ex. Eliminate/reduce dessert
Tip #2 - Double your cardio
▪ Currently doing zero minutes → start with 20 minutes
▪ Currently doing 15 minutes → increase it to 30 minutes
Tip #3 – Increase your water intake
▪ Strive for 1 gallon / day
▪ Buy a gallon water jug and carry it with you
Tip #4 – Strength train
▪ Arms – 1 -2x/week
▪ Abs – 4x/week
▪ Abs & Arms Demonstration:
