KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are looking for clues after a man’s body was found inside of a trailer Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Spruce around 8:27 a.m.

The victim’s identity or cause of death has not yet been released.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.