City says Burns & McDonnell will face outside competition in bid for KCI single terminal propsal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firm Burns & McDonnell will now have to face competition in its plan to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City.

Mayor Sly James has opened the bidding process to other companies after city council received a letter from Los Angeles-based airport engineering firm AECOM that they wanted in on the opportunity.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien was at a 2 p.m. news conference with city officials.

There has been some confusion among folks in Kansas City about what this new airport proposal means. Even though the proposals that the city is considering will be privately funded, the voters will have the last say whether or not the project moves forward.

"The process begins today bids will be accepted for three weeks and within a week thereafter the city will select a winner for proposals submitted," Mayor James said.

Burns and McDonnell will no longer be handed the opportunity to design, build and finance a new airport in Kansas City, without competition.

Although Mayor Sly James and City Manager Troy Schulte have endorsed the Burns & McDonnell plan, a letter from Los Angeles-based AECOM asking to be considered for the project put those plans on hold.

The city has issued a request for qualifications and proposals, or RFQP.

"We have heard from one firm, we think that there may be other firms that may express and interest and this is the best way to deal with that issue," Troy Schulte, KCMO City Manager, said.

That means that other firms who may want to throw their hat in the ring have until June 20 to get their proposals to the city and present in person June 22, including Burns & McDonnell.

Some in the business community have said that local firms Black and Veetch, HNTB, and BNIM were discussing amongst to present a plan for the airport before Burns & McDonnell swooped in with the privately funded proposal, so it is a question whether or not they will regroup and try to enter the game.

Some city council members say the time frame is too quick and does not allow proper vetting of the proposals.

"I understand we're moving towards a November election; I think we all would like to see that, but we don't have to put anything on the ballot until August -- I think it's 24th, and so that would give us some time to give us a more open, somewhat extended process," said Katheryn Shields, 4th District At Large.

"I think a lot of people support a new airport idea. I think the question is, how do we get it done in the right way? What I look to today is to see whether this gets us further along that approach. I am concerned it may not do that," said Quinton Lucas, 3rd District At Large.

If another proposal is considered better than the burns and mac plan, burns and mac will ahve a final opportunity to beat that bid.

There is speculation on behalf of some folks at City Hall that no matter who bids to build the airport, Burns & McDonnell will ultimately get the contract, but that this process could force them to sweeten their deal.

Watch the news conference in full below: