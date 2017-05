× Flight from Fort Lauderdale to Seattle diverted to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale headed to Seattle was diverted to KCI late Monday night.

Fumes from an electrical burning smell in the lavatory made some passengers and members of the flight crew nauseated.

The plane landed fine.

The Kansas City Fire Department evaluated some people.

Alaska Airlines says everyone on the plane is re-booked for Tuesday to head to Seattle.