Frustrated customers leave Worlds of Fun disappointed that many rides weren’t running

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Some customers are saying they are disappointed with their experience at World's of Fun on Tuesday, saying nearly a dozen rides were shut down.

"They have season passes and it's a consistent issue," said Barbara Castillo, who was leaving the park Tuesday evening.

She said too many rides were closed down for the day.

"I would say probably a good 50-percent of them," she told FOX 4.

Two employees told FOX 4 off camera rides were shut down due to staffing issues. World's of Fun did not clarify how many rides were shut down or for how long. The park released this statement:

“We experienced downtime on a number of rides Tuesday, which resulted in longer wait times than normal on some rides. Safety is our highest priority, and our maintenance employees are working diligently to bring all rides back online as quickly and efficiently as possible. Our Guest Services team is responding to any guest inquiries or concerns as appropriate.”

Some customers took to social media to express their frustration to the theme park. One customer told FOX 4 the Steel Hawk she down with dozens of riders on it Tuesday. She also said The Fury of the Nile, Cyclone Sam, Boomerang and Zulu were shut down at one point. Customers also reported some of the main food vendors were not open.

"There's no point of coming if you can't ride the rides," said one customer who was pulling out of the park on Tuesday evening.

Another disappointed customer chimed in from the car.

"My favorite ride was closed, The Patriot," he said.

Some customers said on days like Tuesday there should be partial refunds.