Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's favorite kid reporter was back in the studio, this time he's taking a look at the latest installment in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Eight-year-old Vincent Savage was decked out in a full pirate outfit as he gave his review and asked movie goers what they thought of the film.

He also took over Mark Alford's chair for the morning show. Better watch your back, Mark!