Nearly 100 local officers run from Olathe to KCK to raise money for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Law enforcement officers across the state of Kansas are carrying the torch for Special Olympics Tuesday.

The law enforcement torch run started in Wichita in 1981 with six runners, but it has since gone international with thousands of runners.

The Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in Kansas. It raises more than $500,000 per year.

Nearly 1,100 officers from nearly 100 agencies carry the flame throughout 52 counties. Tuesday's leg starts in Olathe at Main Event and ends in Kansas City, Kan., about 30 miles.

The run ends on Friday in Maize, Kan., where the annual Special Olympics summer games will be held.

"They inspire us," Captain Jeff Bragg said. "We try to take the dis out of disabilities and highlight their abilities."