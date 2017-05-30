× Overland Park woman accused of stealing retail high-end cosmetics, using social media to resell from home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors allege that a woman sold stolen cosmetics from her home. Overland Park police arrested Yvette Shonk for stealing thousands of dollars of high-end cosmetics and selling them online.

Police say they received an anonymous tip that Shonk, 37, shoplifted items from Ulta, Sephora and other area stores, and then sold them on her social media pages. Investigators say she was running the operation from her home in the 7900 block of Antioch.

Shonk is charged with two counts of felony theft for less than $25,000. She was previously found guilty of misuse of a credit card in 1999​. Police say part of her undoing was having a public social media page.

“We do see these types of cases in Overland Park, but when you receive an anonymous tip from someone and they say they want us to investigate, we`re going to take a look at it, especially if you`re putting stuff all over your Facebook and it`s for the public to see. We consider ourselves part of the public,” Overland Park Police Spokesman John Lacy said.

“If you have a social page and it`s open to the public, we are going to take a look at it.”

Shonk was arrested on Saturday and posted bail the same day. She is set to be in court on June 6.