Police say shooting victim was found in vehicle linked to recent carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a Friday night shooting in KCMO.

Police said 15-year-old Franklin Noland of Kansas City, Kan. died as a result of a shooting at 26th and Myrtle.

Officers were called the the scene around 11:15 p.m. on Friday in regard to the sound of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found Noland inside a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police on Tuesday said the vehicle in which Noland was found was listed as stolen during a carjacking in Kansas City, Kan. It is unknown if the carjacking had anything to do with his death.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.