Police say shooting victim was found in vehicle linked to recent carjacking

Posted 1:21 pm, May 30, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a Friday night shooting in KCMO.

Police said 15-year-old Franklin Noland of Kansas City, Kan. died as a result of a shooting at 26th and Myrtle.

Officers were called the the scene around 11:15 p.m. on Friday in regard to the sound of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found Noland inside a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police on Tuesday said the vehicle in which Noland was found was listed as stolen during a carjacking in Kansas City, Kan. It is unknown if the carjacking had anything to do with his death.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

26th & Myrtle