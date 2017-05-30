Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Fist Fight and The Shack

1) FIST FIGHT (R)
Warner Brothers
RUSS
Yet again, Hollywood mistakes vulgarity for wit. Charlie Day and Ice Cube star in “Fist Fight,” an R-rated comedy about a wimpy teacher challenged to an after school brawl by a testy fellow educator.
SHAWN
Nothing worst than a non-funny and exhausting comedy. About the most pointless exercise in life. Charlie Day is typically funny and Ice Cube is usually entertaining. Not the case with "Fist Fight."
RUSS
This mean-spirited vehicle manages to pummel a few crass laughs from the audience, but it may make you want to punch the screenwriters.
SHAWN
No need for violence or bad jokes. Just skip this one.
RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags
2) THE SHACK (PG-13)
Lionsgate
RUSS
Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star faith-based offering "The Shack" based on the bestseller by William P. Young. After a family tragedy, a man is compelled to visit an abandoned shack in the woods where he meets the Holy Trinity. While its handling of some thorny theological issues may be considered simplistic, the movie didn't deserve the critical drubbing it received. It may appeal only to the faithful, but appeal it will.
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: Did Not Screen
Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!
What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.
Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc