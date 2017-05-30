Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Fist Fight and The Shack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- Does "Fist Fight" have punch? "The Shack" a shambles? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards have the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) FIST FIGHT (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Yet again, Hollywood mistakes vulgarity for wit. Charlie Day and Ice Cube star in “Fist Fight,” an R-rated comedy about a wimpy teacher challenged to an after school brawl by a testy fellow educator.

SHAWN

Nothing worst than a non-funny and exhausting comedy. About the most pointless exercise in life. Charlie Day is typically funny and Ice Cube is usually entertaining. Not the case with "Fist Fight."

RUSS

This mean-spirited vehicle manages to pummel a few crass laughs from the audience, but it may make you want to punch the screenwriters.

SHAWN

No need for violence or bad jokes. Just skip this one.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) THE SHACK (PG-13)

Lionsgate

RUSS

Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star faith-based offering "The Shack" based on the bestseller by William P. Young. After a family tragedy, a man is compelled to visit an abandoned shack in the woods where he meets the Holy Trinity. While its handling of some thorny theological issues may be considered simplistic, the movie didn't deserve the critical drubbing it received. It may appeal only to the faithful, but appeal it will.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen