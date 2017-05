× Shop building at Wyandotte County Lake catches fire, destroys building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fire consumed a building at Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon. Kansas City, Kan., Fire Chief John Paul Jones described the building as a shop building that had three-bays to it.

When firefighters arrived, the structure had already partially collapsed and was fully involved. It was under control in about 20-25 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries.

3400 West Drive, Wyandotte County Lake. pic.twitter.com/tZX5MbN6L6 — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) May 30, 2017