Show off your midwest pride and end up in local singer-songwriter’s new music video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How would you like to appear in a music video for one of our local rising stars?

All you have to do is take a video showing what you love most about living in the midwest.

Local singer-songwriter Bryton Stoll visited FOX 4 Tuesday to explain his new project, and he even invited FOX 4 to be a part of it.

Here's FOX 4's take:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We really wished we would have had some bbq handy to chow down on or some Royals gear or Chiefs gear to toss on.

Be a part of the #MyMidwesternHome Music Video:

- Take video (remember to hold your phone horizontally)

- Visually share what you love about the Midwest

- Upload the video to Facebook/Twitter

- Use hashtag #MyMidwesternHome