Show off your midwest pride and end up in local singer-songwriter’s new music video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How would you like to appear in a music video for one of our local rising stars?
All you have to do is take a video showing what you love most about living in the midwest.
Local singer-songwriter Bryton Stoll visited FOX 4 Tuesday to explain his new project, and he even invited FOX 4 to be a part of it.
Here's FOX 4's take:
We really wished we would have had some bbq handy to chow down on or some Royals gear or Chiefs gear to toss on.
Be a part of the #MyMidwesternHome Music Video:
- Take video (remember to hold your phone horizontally)
- Visually share what you love about the Midwest
- Upload the video to Facebook/Twitter
- Use hashtag #MyMidwesternHome
39.099727 -94.578567