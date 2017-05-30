Van carrying inflatable cow down highway sends Mark Alford into frenzy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Transporting inflatables to and from the pool or lake can be a pain. Sometimes they're too big to fit in a vehicle while inflated, but it can be a lot of work to deflate them then refill them at your destination. So the next best option is to tie them to the roof of your vehicle, right?

A Kansas driver recently did just that with a giant inflatable cow, and the strange sight caught the eye of FOX 4's Mark Alford as he was taking his daughter to the airport.

While the cow appears to be tethered tightly to the van, Mark said he was nervous this could have ended poorly.

"That could have come off and killed somebody," Mark said. "As my dad would say, 'You could have put somebody's eye out.'"

Mark estimated that they were driving 70 mph when he noticed the giant cow.

When Abby Eden noted that she's always wanted one of those inflatables Mark said she'd have to inflate it at home.

"Okay, we'll get you one, but we'll take it to your house and inflate it at your house," Mark replied.