Waldo residents share canine concerns after man gets bit and injured by neighbor’s dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dog dispute is brewing in a Waldo neighborhood after a man says his neighbor's pit bull almost ripped off his hand.Neighbors say just a few weeks ago that the pit bull they call "vicious" bit a mail carrier near 76th and Wyandotte, but the dog's owner tells FOX 4 a much different story.

Binh Van Nguyen says after getting bitten by his neighbor's dog, he's now afraid to step outside.

One minute, Van Nguyen said that he and his neighbors were outside their homes in Waldo enjoying their Memorial Day----but then all of a sudden...

"Ran at me," Van Nguyen said.

He says his neighbor's female pit bull charged at him and bit him on his right hand, adding that he was standing in his backyard and speaking to the dog's owner at the time.

Holly Stewart says after the dog bit Van Nguyen, she and her family scrambled for their porch to get away from it.

"Incredibly lucky because he was totally unprepared. It was terrifying because the dog acted like it wanted to, you know, lunge at us," she described.

"The major concern is that the gentleman with the dog just allows the dog to be unleashed and run around the neighborhood."

Kevin Minor says his dog "Medusa" never would have bitten his neighbor had he not walked in Minor's backyard and approached the pit bull.

"I just wish he had never extended his hand. I wish he'd stayed where he was and let it alone," Minor said.

Meantime, Kansas City Animal Control's spokesman warns neighbors to always be cautious and vigilant about each others' pets.

"If the neighbor's dog is docile and friendly you're fine. If the neighbor's dog seems aggressive or hostile then you might want to be a little more careful," John Baccala said.

On Wednesday Minor says he will take his dog to the Kansas City animal shelter where it will be quarantined for 10 days. FOX 4 asked to see Medusa, but Minor said that wouldn't be a good idea. The dog will have to undergo a series of tests before the city decides if he can keep his dog.