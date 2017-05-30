Mayor James speaks on future of KCI single terminal project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James held a news conference at 2 p.m. at City Hall on the KCI single terminal proposal.

Kansas City firm Burns & McDonnell proposed that it would secure private financing then design and build a new airport terminal, but would require exclusive rights to the project.

James said more firms has expressed their intent to compete for the project.

James said bids will be accepted for the next three weeks at which point the city council will select a firm, and after due process will be put forth to Kansas City voters.

The mayor said that Burns & McDonnell will have the right to first refusal, meaning if another firm proposes a plan, Burns & McDonnell will have the option to match that bid or pass.

City leaders are aiming to put the project up for voter approval in November.