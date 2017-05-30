× Woman pleads guilty for role in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ style crime where trucker was shot in Platte County

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the shooting death of a truck driver in Missouri.

Dana Tutor, of Pontotoc, Mississippi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the September 2008 death of Valentin Kirilchuk at a rest area in northwest Missouri.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says the shooting of Kirilchuck, an immigrant from Ukraine, was part of a crime spree by Tutor and her boyfriend, John Hughes, who wanted to emulate notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

“We are pleased to finally deliver justice for the family of Valentin Kirilchuk. There is no doubt he would be alive today if the defendant had not lured him to his death,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a news release.

Zahnd said Tutor persuaded Kirilchuk to follow her into the rest stop, where Hughes shot him.

After the murder, Tutor, who said she was highly intoxicated, drove the getaway car away from the crime scene. A witness in the car said that Tutor laughed about the fact that Hughes had killed a man.

Hughes pleaded guilty in 2010 to first-degree murder and other charges. He is serving a life term for fatally stabbing a man in Ohio days before he shot Kirilchuk.