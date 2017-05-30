Worlds of Fun experiences technical difficulties on multiple rides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some visitors to Worlds of Fun were having a little less fun when multiple rides were reportedly shut down on Tuesday.

One visitor told FOX 4 she was on the Steel Hawk ride when it shut down, which she estimated for 8-10 minutes, before maintenance crews got it working again. She said many rides were not running Tuesday, including Fury of the Nile, Cyclone Sam’s, Boomerang, Zulu, and possibly others, and she said Timberwolf was down part of the time. The visitor also mentioned that many of the main food vendors never opened.

Some visitors took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

@worldsoffun 13 rides closed today. "Maintenance issues". Very concerning as a parent. Very upsetting for someone that paid full price admission for 3. — Susie Davis (@susieandgreg) May 30, 2017

Worlds of Fun issued a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“We experienced downtime on a number of rides Tuesday, which resulted in longer wait times than normal on some rides. Safety is our highest priority, and our maintenance employees are working diligently to bring all rides back online as quickly and efficiently as possible. Our Guest Services team is responding to any guest inquiries or concerns as appropriate.”