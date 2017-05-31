100 kids hang out with KC Royals to learn good health habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals hosted the free PLAY (Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth) clinic at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, welcoming 100 100 pre-selected youth from the Kansas Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities program and YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

The kids were separated into groups to rotate between five stations that gave them guidance, exercises and tips to promote health and wellness.

Royals head athletic trainer Nick Kenney , Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, members of the Royals sports medicine staff, PLAY personnel, volunteers from Sun Life Financial and the Taylor Hooten Foundation led the stations. Topics include stretching and warm-ups, healthy habits and steroid education.

During the clinic, participants will receive a handbook of workouts and healthy habits titled Home Run to Health, powered by Sun Life Financial. The two-week at-home program will challenge the kids to continue the lessons they learn at the clinic. Those who participate in the program will be invited back to the Home Run to Health celebration during the Royals game vs. the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, June 20, with top performers receiving the opportunity to watch early batting practice.

In addition to the clinic & program, Sun Life Financial is making a financial donation to both Kansas RBI and the YMCA. Participants of the PLAY clinic will also receive a boxed lunch and other healthy lifestyle items following the conclusion of the event.

In addition to Sun Life Financial, the Royals also partnered with the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) in conjunction with MLB Charities and the Taylor Hooton Foundation for the PLAY campaign.

Information from Kansas City Royals news release.