AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl out of Salem, Mo.

SALEM, Mo. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 13-year-old Missouri girl Wednesday morning.

According to the alert, Trinity Lewis was abducted from 723 County Road 6090 in Salem, Mo., which is approximately 245 miles southeast of Kansas City, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing shorts and a shirt. She was also carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag.

She told her guardian that she was going to a friend’s house but did not show up to that house.

Trinity is described a 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Authorities believe she could be with two white men, one in his 50s with a black, neat beard and the other in his 30s with a short stature, clean-shaven and a thin build. They’re believed to be traveling in a maroon two-tone extended cab pickup truck with dark rear side windows.

If you see Trinity or the suspect vehicle call 911 immediately or the Dent County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 729-3241.