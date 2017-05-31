Crash with as many as five vehicles halts traffic on SB I-35 in Johnson County past Lone Elm Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Emergency crews have closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 for a crash where as many as five vehicles are involved on Wednesday afternoon. The crash just south of the Lone Elm Road exit has also forced the closure of one northbound lane during rush hour.

POWER TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-35 closed past Lone Elm Rd. NB down to 1 lane. #KHP: Multiple vehicles including semi crashed. #RushHourNightmare — John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) May 31, 2017

FOX 4 is working to gather details about injuries and what caused the crash. The backup is significant and stretches as far south as 175th Street all the way north past 151st Street, so plan on taking an alternate route if you regularly drive this stretch of I-35.

We'll provide updates about the traffic jam and injuries as those details develop