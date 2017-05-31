Go Chicken Go hoax ruffles faithful customers’ feathers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A popular Kansas City area business that's been a staple in the community for almost five decades was the target of a Facebook hoax. Someone posted that come Thursday, all Go Chicken Go locations will close.

Faithful customers have loved the local chicken chain for years. The bogus Facebook post that claimed the famous red and white buildings were closing sure did ruffle a lot of people's feathers.

Talk to longtime, loyal customers and they'll tell you it seems everybody loves Go Chicken Go. Zack Mann often treks to the company's original location off 7th Street in KCK.

"It's quick service and it's just good food," he affirmed.

FOX 4 couldn't find anyone saying anything good about the culprit who posted bad things about Go Chicken Go on Facebook.

The person claimed "sources say June first will be the final day of operations for all Go Chicken Go locations across the Kansas City metro."

The unknown hoaxer further said "bankruptcy issues and major health department violations have driven the famous chicken chain's owners into financial turmoil."

FOX 4 is told hundreds of worried customers flooded the phone lines and dashed to Go Chicken Go locations because they believed the post.

"It said all around, so I'm thinking like they're closing like all Go Chicken Gos," Naser Abdi said.

Alex Lowe, Go Chicken Go's president, emphatically calls the Facebook post "fake news" and says it's not true. In fact, Lowe says the third-generation company that's been a huge success in the Kansas City area for more nearly 50 years will soon open a sixth location in the future.

"I didn't believe that. I wouldn't think so, it's always busy here," Mann said. "Social media can be a blessing, but it can also definitely be a curse."