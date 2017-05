Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does your deck need a makeover?

Now that summer is in full swing, more people are venturing outside to grill and spend quality time with friends. If your patio is looking a little "blah," you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to give it a facelift.

Local blogger and owner of "The Magic Brush", Jennifer Allwood, recently gave her patio a makeover, and she let FOX 4 tag along to observe how she transformed her deck for less than $110.