It’s ‘demo day’ at North Kansas City High School, as they prepare for $60 million renovation

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many in the North Kansas City School District are celebrating ‘Demo Day’ on Wednesday, when North Kansas City High School’s $60 million renovation and construction project ‘officially’ begins.

North Kansas City High School is 91-years old, first opening its doors in 1926. There are currently 1,460 students that attend there. When the renovations are finished in the fall of 2019, the school will be able to accommodate 1,650 students.

The original, historic facility will continue to be used by the school district, with the outside remaining the same and the inside undergoing significant renovations. The renovations include an art educational learning space, new classrooms, a fine arts center with band and choir rooms and new indoor athletic and common areas.

Click here for pictures of the plans for the new North Kansas City High School building.

See the 'Demo Day' celebration in the player below.



