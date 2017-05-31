Local trio soothes the ears of KC as they prepare to release new album

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Based out of Kansas City – Olivia Fox is a folk/pop trio that uses classic folk instrumentation, vocals and harmonies to modern beats and synth pads.

Lauren Flynn, Tiffany Smith and Aubrey Callahan make up the band, and on Wednesday the trio stopped by the FOX 4 studio to showcase their soothing songs.

Olivia Fox is having an album release party Thursday night at recordBar. Tickets start at $10.

They are also scheduled to perform at this year’s Boulevardia.